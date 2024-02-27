Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 7,703 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 0.2 %

MMM traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.64. 254,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,054. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.37.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

