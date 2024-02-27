Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 397 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $22,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $132.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,903.41. The stock had a trading volume of 64,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,087. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,910.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,681.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2,607.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.18 by $2.71. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $24.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,868.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.