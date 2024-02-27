Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,450 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $32,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.4% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.34. The company had a trading volume of 248,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,532. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $193.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.47 and its 200 day moving average is $149.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $1,112,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,395,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $1,112,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,395,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,238,281 shares of company stock valued at $526,024,047 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

