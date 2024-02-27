Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equinix were worth $30,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 44.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,957,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $875.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,367. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $891.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $823.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $783.69.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equinix

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $851.00.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

