Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $40,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,942,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after purchasing an additional 320,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after buying an additional 701,367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after buying an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $189.61 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Read Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.