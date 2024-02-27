Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 330 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $25,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HCA traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $314.47. 36,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,862. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $318.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.85.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.