Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 3,180 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $36,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 934,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,124,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

