Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $29.67 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,783 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.81. 1,418,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,085,160. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $79.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

