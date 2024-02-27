Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $27.43 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $27,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,293 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.82. 88,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,063. The stock has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $325.89.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

