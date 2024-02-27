Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $24.23 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,718,000 after buying an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after buying an additional 225,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.17. The stock had a trading volume of 175,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,204. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $107.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

