Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eaton were worth $38,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $284.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

