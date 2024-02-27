Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after acquiring an additional 150,470 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 47.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $145.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.56 and its 200-day moving average is $133.63. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

