TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

TransAlta Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TA stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.18. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$9.16 and a 12-month high of C$13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$624.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 30.24%. On average, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.400431 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. In related news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TA

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.