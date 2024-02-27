Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.84 Per Share

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Trane Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Trane Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $11.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TT opened at $284.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.61. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $286.59. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TT

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.