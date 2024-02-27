Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $251.35

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $251.35 and last traded at $250.44, with a volume of 678343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $242.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.11 and its 200 day moving average is $214.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,080 shares of company stock valued at $17,919,032 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

