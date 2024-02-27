Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 61,431 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,431 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,531. The firm has a market cap of $140.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

