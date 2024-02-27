Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,854 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in Intel by 21.2% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 12,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,983,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $70,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 575.5% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 51,078 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,743,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,242,000. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $180.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

