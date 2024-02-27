Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $572.36. 214,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,484. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.58 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $533.37 and a 200 day moving average of $502.41. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

