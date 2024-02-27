Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $13.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8,108.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,377 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,143 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.07. 1,289,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,902,114. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

