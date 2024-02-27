Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

BA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,030,377. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.83 and its 200-day moving average is $214.83. The company has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

