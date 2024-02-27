Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $664.35. 270,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.63. The stock has a market cap of $186.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $668.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

