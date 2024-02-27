Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 98,203 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 28,138.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,203 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,803,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.30. 1,053,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,162. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $140.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

