Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 15,017 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $386.39. The company had a trading volume of 245,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $392.00. The firm has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

