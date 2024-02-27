Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 26.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Elevance Health stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $506.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $516.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $485.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

