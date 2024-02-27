Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,643 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 520,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $57,796,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,422. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $159.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $1,808,277. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

