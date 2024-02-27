Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,883 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 0.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total transaction of $4,400,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,386,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,367,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,393,322 shares of company stock worth $375,062,029. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.53 and a 1-year high of $303.83. The firm has a market cap of $290.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.09.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

