Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 21,523 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 121.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,191 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded down $8.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $551.59. 1,158,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,860. The stock has a market cap of $249.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

