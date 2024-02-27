Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 10,044 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.54. 443,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,227. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $475.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $441.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

