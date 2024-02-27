Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,367,628 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,603,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,367,628 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.3% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.01% of Invesco QQQ worth $2,007,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,303,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,744,895. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $418.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.76. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $440.59.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

