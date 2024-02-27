Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 6,588 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,481,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.64% of Brookfield worth $327,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,312,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,326,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 7.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 101,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 77.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 98,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 42,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,588.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,504,533 shares in the company, valued at $209,442,523.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $41.62.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

