Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 637,357 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,357 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.50% of Dollar Tree worth $117,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,908,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.49. 689,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,294. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.84 and a 200 day moving average of $124.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.