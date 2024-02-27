Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 472,633 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,364,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,633 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $138,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 312,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,988,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 878,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $55.78. 4,802,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,993,480. The stock has a market cap of $106.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

