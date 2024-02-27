Toronto Dominion Bank Has $416.75 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,160,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,694 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $416,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,216,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,175,561. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.52 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.33 and its 200 day moving average is $137.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

