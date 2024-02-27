Toronto Dominion Bank Has $112.26 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,374,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342,833 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $112,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,648 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,138,000 after buying an additional 1,341,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,223,000 after buying an additional 422,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after buying an additional 4,098,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,486,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,452,009. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

