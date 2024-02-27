Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,630,614 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,116 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 1.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $881,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,503 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,106,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,532,000 after purchasing an additional 541,053 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,555,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,696,000 after purchasing an additional 174,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $1,484,341,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,918,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 654,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,142. The firm has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.19%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

