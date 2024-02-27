Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,111 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $169,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 90.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 153,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,732 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 331.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after buying an additional 50,430 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

TXN traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.12. 810,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,647,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

