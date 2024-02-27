Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,012,252 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $256,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,637,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,212,000 after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,195,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 10,380,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,905,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after purchasing an additional 194,800 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFC. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

MFC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.11. 966,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,125. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

