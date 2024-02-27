Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 371,693 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,436,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,693 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.76% of Sun Life Financial worth $216,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.79. 2,982,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,139. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

