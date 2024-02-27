Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 26,491 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $208,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $471.65. The stock had a trading volume of 612,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,805. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $475.17. The company has a market capitalization of $440.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $441.41 and its 200 day moving average is $415.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

