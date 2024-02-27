Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 17,016 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $134,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after buying an additional 324,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,755,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,051,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,546,389. The stock has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

