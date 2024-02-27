Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,042,593 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,340 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up 2.0% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,184,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,086,000 after purchasing an additional 69,009 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,326,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO traded down $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.80. 998,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,382. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

