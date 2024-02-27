Toncoin (TON) 24-Hour Volume Tops $48.27 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and approximately $48.27 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00003744 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00015214 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00015902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,165.63 or 0.99935933 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001191 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00189670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008686 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,349,726 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,103,327,452.384389 with 3,467,513,114.1516685 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.16372889 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $50,782,569.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

