TNC Coin (TNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $486,842.15

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. TNC Coin has a market cap of $486,842.15 and approximately $23.16 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Get TNC Coin alerts:

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.0000832 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $23.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

