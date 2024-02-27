TJX Companies (TJX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $99.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.66. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $99.69. The company has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $95,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

