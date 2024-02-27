Titan International (TWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Titan International to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan International Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE TWI opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. Titan International has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $861.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,403,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,954,000 after purchasing an additional 350,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 162,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,792 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 97,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 76,866 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

