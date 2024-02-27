Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.02)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $241-246 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.68 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.010-0.060 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

In other news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 554.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

