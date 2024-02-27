Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.020–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.0 million-$246.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.6 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.010-0.060 EPS.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. 3,392,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,986. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Insider Activity at Thoughtworks

In other news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.