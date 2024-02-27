The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,370 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,190. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.66.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

