The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $66.64. The company had a trading volume of 825,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,199. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

