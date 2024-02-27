The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $2,982,293. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1 %

SHW opened at $322.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $324.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

